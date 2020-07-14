How do you know when it is time to sell a failing fund?

The most recent bout of market volatility created by the Covid-19 pandemic will have caused many investors to re-evaluate their portfolios and to ask the all-important question: is it time to sell out of a disappointing investment?

While it is never easy to admit defeat, timing the sale of an investment is just as important as buying at the right price. And this is something all investors struggle with – even professionals with years of experience.

A research paper published last year analysed the daily trades of institutional fund managers between 2000 and 2016, and found that significantly more time was devoted to buying investments than selling. Authors Klakow Akepanidtaworn, Rick Di Mascio, Alex Imas and Lawrence Schmidt concluded that professional investors displayed skill when buying in, but made poor decisions when selling out – and this ultimately impacted performance.

- Investor trends, top performers, and a standout Baillie Gifford fund

- The 12 fund sectors that have gained 20% plus since markets hit a bottom

- JP Morgan’s Georgina Brittain: Brexit risk will lead to volatility and bargains

“There is a bias for people to cut their winners and hold on to their losers. This is a psychological bias that is engrained because people don’t want to lock in or crystallise a loss,” explains Nathan Sweeney, a senior investment manager at Architas.

However, there is much to be said for cutting your losers and letting your winners run: a study produced by Hendrik Bessembinder in 2017 showed that just 86 stocks were responsible for half of the $32 trillion net wealth created on the US stock market between 1926 and 2015.

“If you are a stock-picker and you found a winner, resist the temptation to sell it. The odds that your next pick will be a winner are worse than the flip of a coin. So, please, let your winners run, cut your losses and use that money to pick another stock,” notes Joachim Klement, an independent investment strategist and blogger.

Time to cut your losers

So how can investors resist the temptation to hold on to a disappointing investment for too long?

The starting point is to consider why the investment has not performed in line with your expectations. To help you to answer this question there is an easy step that can be taken at the outset: write down your rationale for buying in – and revisit it frequently.

“You need to remind yourself why you own something in the first place and decide whether this has changed,” explains Simon Brazier, manager of the Ninety One UK Alpha fund. Brazier will only buy into a stock that he would feel comfortable buying more of if it were to fall 20%. In his view, this underscores the importance of really doing your homework before buying in so that you don’t get spooked if the share price falls.

There are numerous reasons why an investment can go wrong. If you have invested in a stock or fund, you may have identified a catalyst with the potential to improve performance.

As time passes, you will need to assess whether the catalyst has failed to materialise or is simply taking longer than you anticipated.

Second, an unforeseeable event can take place which fundamentally changes the investment case, such as the shock departure of a well-known fund manager, or a global pandemic. Third, you may have been let down by the management of a company or fund, for example if they have been over-optimistic in their communications or failed to execute their strategy.

Finally, did you buy in at the wrong price or time? “The most crucial thing about the outcome for return is when you bought in. Often you can buy a good company at the wrong valuation,” says Brazier. In this instance, it might be time to consider whether there are better investment opportunities elsewhere.