How to handle debt in the time of coronavirus

Spiralling into debt because of the financial pressures of the pandemic? Read our tips on how to cut your debts and where to find financial support if you are struggling to make ends meet

The financial fallout from the pandemic has hit households hard. Millions of workers have seen their incomes plummet, while some have been laid off – despite the financial support offered by the Government and financial services.

Some 15.5 million Britons dipped into their savings to cover essentials such as bills, rent, mortgages and food just one month into the crisis, according to research published by AJ Bell.

New financial pressures mean some households will have fallen into debt for the first time.

Take a payment holiday

Many borrowers who were able to service their debts before the government lockdown are struggling now that their incomes have fallen.

Mortgage lenders are offering payment holidays to those who find themselves in this position.

One option is a three-month mortgage holiday for homeowners struggling with monthly payments.

These are also available for those struggling with credit card debts or personal loans.

Debts and interest accrued will still need to be paid at a time agreed with your lender. If you are struggling with a debt, do not just cancel your payments – make sure you set up a formal repayment agreement with your lender.

“Payment holidays can be helpful for people who are experiencing temporary payment difficulties and are well worth considering before people turn to additional high-cost credit during the current crisis,” says Nick Hill, money expert at the Money and Pensions Service.

“This could provide much needed help if you need it, but it won’t be suitable for everyone and it won’t be free money. Only take it if you really need it and use the time to plan what you will do when the payment holiday ends,” he says.

Ask early for a payment break

Lenders are working to agree payment holidays as quickly as possible, but it is worth applying as soon as you think you will need it.

Demand is high – more than 13 million people have already been unable to pay or expect that they will be unable to settle at least one bill because of the coronavirus outbreak, new research from Citizens Advice has found.

Although credit reference agencies have agreed that taking a payment holiday will not affect your credit score, missing payments outside this agreement could do so.

Akansha Nath, credit expert at financial services company Credit Karma, says: “Try not to wait until you are out of money to apply for a break – if you leave it too late you may run out of time, which can have an impact on your credit score.”

Pay back smaller amounts when you can

Taking a break from your repayments will only provide short-term relief.

“You will still owe the amounts that were due during the payment holiday and often interest will continue to be added,” says Laura Mostaghimi, money adviser at debt charity National Debtline.

“Where possible, paying back smaller amounts during your payment holiday can help bring down your overall debt.

“You can also ask if your lender or supplier will consider freezing interest and charges during the payment holiday,” adds Mostaghimi.

Manage your debt strategically

When in debt, it is very tempting to bury your head in the sand. But a clear plan is the best way out. These steps can help you tackle your debt head on.

1. Work out how much you owe

Tot up everything – every credit card, store card and outstanding debts. If you have taken a payment holiday, work out how much your new repayments will be when the payment holiday ends. Once you have a total figure, decide on a realistic timeframe to clear your debts.

2. Make strategic repayments

As a general rule, you should aim to clear your most expensive debts first. While these are usually credit cards or overdrafts where interest rates tend to be higher, missing some debts can have greater repercussions than others. For example, failing to make mortgage payments can put your home at risk, so keep on top of these by paying or negotiating with your lender if you are struggling.

3. Reduce your debt

You can cut the cost of your credit card debt by using a 0% balance transfer credit card. This will allow you to shift what you owe to a card that charges no interest for a certain period of time. Setting up a monthly direct debit can help you reduce your debt.

You can also cut the cost of your mortgage by switching to a cheaper deal at the end of your fixed term.

4. Avoid taking out more credit

While living expenses are unavoidable, making cutbacks through budgeting can help stop your debts mounting.