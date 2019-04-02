How to take advantage of investment trusts

interactive investor's sister publication Money Observer introduces the first episode of Trust Tactics in which deputy editor Kyle Caldwell runs through the five main ways investment trusts have the edge.

Welcome to Trust Tactics, a video series that explains the structural advantages investment trusts have over open-ended funds and how private investors can take advantage. Our six-part series will be running through each of the main benefits the investment trust structure has for private investors, running through discounts/premiums, the dividend reserves, the fixed pool of assets, gearing, and the virtues of having an independent board of directors. But to kick-off our series, here's a quick taster of the five main ways investment trusts have the edge. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

This article was originally published in our sister magazine Money Observer, which ceased publication in August 2020. These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.