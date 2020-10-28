HSBC could start charging for current accounts

HSBC has signalled the end of free banking after suggesting it is considering charging for its current account services.

The bank said during a third quarter trading update that low interest rates in countries such as the UK meant it was effectively losing money.

This could mean the introduction of fees for millions of customers to use HSBC’s current accounts.

A spokesman clarified that the lender is currently committed to free basic accounts but is reviewing its charges.

It comes amid rumours that the Bank of England could soon shift to negative interest rates, which effectively charges retail banks to hold their money in order to encourage them to lend.

These costs could be passed on to customers through current account charges.

Andrew Hagger, of Moneycomms, says banks have been hesitant to be the first to scrap free services.

He says: “The end of free banking has long been talked about but understandably, up to now, none of the banks wanted to make the first move.

“If HSBC does introduce a fee for its standard current accounts I would expect other banks to follow suit within a matter of months.”

But Rachel Springall, personal finance expert at Moneyfacts, says free banking is more of a myth than people may realise.

She says: “Current accounts usually charge for services or perks and with the pandemic and low interest rate environment, providers may be struggling to sustain offers or a service to customers without the consideration of changing funding requirements or fees.



“Today most banking customers will need to fund their account or pay a fee to get rewards or perks and if they dip into the red it will usually charge them for doing so - basic accounts sit outside of this of course.

“As overdraft fixed fees were banned this year, this would have also hit current account providers and some have already moved to rein in perks or increase fees on their accounts since this came into force.”

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.