HSBC launches £175 bank switch bonus for new customers
Eligible customers could get a three-figure cash reward for opening an HSBC bank account.
3rd January 2020 08:43
by Brean Horne from interactive investor
Share on
Eligible customers could get a three-figure cash reward for opening an HSBC bank account.
HSBC has relaunched its popular £175 current account switching incentive for new customers opening a Premier or Advanced bank account.
The bank is also offering a £75 cash bonus for those switching to its basic current account too.
To be eligible for the bonuses you will need to switch accounts via the Current Account Switch Service (CASS) and set up two direct debits or standing orders within 30 days of opening the account.
You must not have been an HSBC current account holder since 1 January 2017.
For the HSBC Advance account, you will also need to pay in a minimum of £1,750 a month or £10,500 every six months, excluding transfers from other HSBC accounts.
Meanwhile for the HSBC Premier account you must pay in your full salary and satisfy one of the following three criteria:
- Have an income of £75,000 and have either a HSBC mortgage, investment, life insurance or protection product;
- Have savings or investments of at least £50,000 with HSBC;
- Hold HSBC Premium in another country.
All three of HSBC’s accounts give customers access to a regular saver paying 2.75% on monthly deposits of between £25-£250.
How does HSBC’s switching deal compare?
While HSBC’s switching bonus is the highest-paying incentive in the market right now, it requires the highest monthly pay-in.
The table below shows how the HSBC switching deal compares to other banks.
|Account
|Reward
|Pay-in
|Deadline
|HSBC Advanced
|£175
|£1,750 per month
|Ongoing
|HSBC Standard
|£75
|None
|Ongoing
|first direct 1st account
|£100 + 0% overdraft
|£1,000
|Ongoing
|M&S Bank
|£100 gift card + £80 gift card after 1 year
|£1,250 per month for second gift card
|6th Jan 2019
This article was originally published in our sister magazine Moneywise, which ceased publication in August 2020.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.