Inheritance tax breaks on AIM-listed shares has allowed a small group of wealthy UK estates to shelter £1.8 billion of assets from inheritance, according to a Freedom of Information request as reported by the Financial Times.

Commenting, Richard Wilson, CEO at interactive investor, says: “The irrational tax treatment of UK shares, from IHT exemption on AIM-listed shares to stamp duty on UK shares, has created inefficiency and unfairness that has led to the decline of UK stock exchanges on the global stage.

“The Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates that the removal of business relief for AIM shares could raise around £1.1 billion in the current tax year, rising to £1.6 billion in 2029–30. Abolishing the IHT exemption on AIM shares could go some way towards paying for the abolition of stamp duty on UK shares, a blight on the investing landscape.

“Any distortion from a level investment playing field is simply wrong, and the tax varying treatment of UK shares, preferential or otherwise, has all the signals of a market that is unhealthy. The current regime distorts investors’ choices by much more than is necessary, which is to the detriment, not benefit, of UK markets and the wider economy.”

Key points: