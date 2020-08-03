ii comments on FCA consultation on open-ended property funds

Today, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced that it is consulting on proposals to reduce the potential for harm to investors from the liquidity mismatch in open-ended property funds.

The new rules as proposed would require investors to give notice – potentially of up to 180 days - before their investment is redeemed.

Dzmitry Lipski, Head of Funds Research, interactive investor, says: “While these proposals address the liquidity mismatch in open-ended funds, they come with strings attached. After so many property fund suspensions over the past four years, many property fund investors have seen their assets go into deep freeze. Today’s proposals, with a notice period of up to 180 days, mean that investors will still effectively have to keep their assets on ice for up to six months.