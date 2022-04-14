ii launches TV sponsorship deal with Sky News’ Financial Report

interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, is thrilled to enter into an innovative TV and digital sponsorship deal with Sky Media in the UK.

The partnership will feature interactive investor around the Financial Report on Sky News, which airs four times a day on weekdays during stock market trading hours between 9am and 5pm.

The one-year sponsorship package extends on to Sky News’ popular social channels, including The Ian King Show. It also features on the business section of Skynews.com and the Sky News mobile app as well the financial report on Sky Go.

Sky News is one of the UK’s leading news services. Sky News digital platforms have seen record breaking engagement in 2020 and 2021 with a massive 45.9 million users checking on the website or app each week.

The new partnership is the result of collaboration from teams at iProspect and The Story Lab, together with Sky Media.

Richard Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of interactive investor, says: “We have huge ambitions for our brand and are thrilled to team up with Sky. This marks the start of an exciting new phase in our brand identity, as we broaden our profile into broadcast and leverage Sky’s digital presence across a financially minded audience. It’s the perfect fit.”

Zoe Lawrie, Head of Brand and Creative, interactive investor, adds: “We’re thrilled to be able to kick off a new partnership with Sky Media. The Financial Report is an incredible match for our target audience’s interests and will ensure we get regular and relevant brand cut-through in a crowded broadcast market.”

Heidi Kenyon-Smith, Client MD, iProspect adds: “We’re really proud of the work we’re doing for interactive investor from Manchester. This is a fantastic example of how iProspect is collaborating with dentsu colleagues at The Story Lab to create effective solutions for our clients and marks an important next step on ii’s brand building journey – providing the perfect environment for them to reach a significant and financially minded audience throughout the year.”

Sarah Jones, Director of Planning, Sky Media says: "We’re delighted to have agreed this long-term deal with interactive investor as the exclusive cross-platform sponsor of the Sky News Financial Report. It's great to be working with dentsu and iProspect on the brand’s first foray into sponsorship, and we look forward to watching the partnership develop across 2022 and hopefully beyond."