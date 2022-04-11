ii Private Investor Performance Index: Q1 2022

Average ii customer in line with professional managers over six months and one year, and beating them by 6.5 percentage points over two years

Youngest adult customers in 18-24 age category nurse largest losses in Q1

Scottish Mortgage no longer the most-held holding among all age categories

Women outperform men by 1 percentage point over both one and two years

After a torrid time for stock markets in Q1 2022, interactive investor’s Q1 private investor performance index reflects a difficult period for private investors, with the average customer down 3.6% in median terms.

Not even the very wealthy were insulated: while historically customers with £1m plus accounts have performed the best since ii started publishing its index, in Q1 2022, they were down the most by asset band (4.2%).

While important not to dwell too much on one quarter, it is right to reflect on what has been a significant period, firstly from a humanitarian perspective with the devastating invasion of Ukraine, and secondly from a market perspective.

With data now going back 27 months, the index charts interactive investor’s customer performance data, in median average terms*, since the first coronavirus cases emerged in the UK.

Private investors versus fund managers

With the average ii customer down 3.6% in Q1 2022, the scant consolation is that professional fund managers, as measured by the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% shares sector, did no better, and were down 3.7%.

The IA Mixed Investment 40-85% shares sectoris a useful comparison because it reflects amix of equities and bond fund exposure, not to mention cash, that ii customers will have, on average, in their portfolio.

Over six months the average ii customer and professional fund manager were each down 1% and over one year, up 5.4% and 5.3% respectively.

Over the past two years, the average ii customer, in median average terms, beat professional fund managers by a significant 6.5 percentage points. The average ii customer is up 39.7% versus 33.2% for the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% shares sector.

When it comes to the major indices, over two years ii customers are not far behind the FTSE All share and FTSE 100, and they are outperforming UK markets over 27 months. But in more recent times the UK has had a turnaround in fortunes, with the FTSE 100 up 2.9% in Q1.

Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor, says: “The horror unfolding in Ukraine has framed what was already a torrid time for markets. So, it’s no surprise to see the first quarter of the year chart the first negative average returns since we first started publishing this index.

“Markets don’t go up in a straight line and this index is a sobering reminder of that. It’s also a reminder of the importance of taking a long-term view, and not putting all your eggs in any one regional basket. The UK’s comeback over the year to date illustrates that very clearly.

“With more questions than answers for many investors in the current uncertain environment, there remain few alternative options beyond the stock market for those who want long term growth and income. The challenge is building a weatherproof, balanced portfolio, and we’re here to help, with our research tools and original content.”

Customer performance in detail compared to indices – to end March 2022

Performance to 31.03.22 IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares Average ii customer FTSE World TR GBP FTSE AllSh TR GBP FTSE 100 TR GBP S&P 500 TR (1989) 3 months -3.7 -3.6 -2.0 0.5 2.9 -1.9 6 months -1.0 -1.0 4.8 4.7 7.8 8.5 1 year 5.3 5.4 14.9 13.0 16.1 21.2 2 years 33.2 39.7 60.8 43.2 41.5 70.3 27 months 12.9 10.8 34.8 7.2 7.8 46.3

Source: FTSE Index performance, and IA index performance is source: Morningstar. Past performance is no guide to the future.

Average asset split by age