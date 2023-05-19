ii reafirms commitment to Manchester fintech talent pool

interactive investor (ii), the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, has signed a lease to significantly extend its footprint in Manchester’s thriving financial hub.

The new lease increases ii’s floorspace at its 201 Deansgate headquarters by 50%. An entire new floor means that ii will occupy three floors of this modern five-storey building, reaffirming ii’s long-term commitment to the region and the considerable pool of talent in the northwest of England.

The letting has been agreed with Aviva Investors, asset manager of the building on behalf of the landlord investor.

Richard Wilson, CEO of interactive investor, said: “Our 201 Deansgate headquarters means that Manchester has one of the biggest and fastest growing fintechs in Europe in the centre of town. Having been acquired by abrdn plc, our commitment to Manchester is stronger than ever and our investment in North West talent continues apace.

“Manchester is one of the biggest and fastest-growing fintech areas in Europe, with an incredible talent pool. We are proud to call it our home.”

Joe Roche, Engagement Manager at FinTech North, said: “We’re delighted to see ii doubling down on its commitment to Manchester’s thriving fintech ecosystem. This is yet another ringing endorsement of both Greater Manchester and the wider North as a destination of choice for fintechs. We look forward to involving ii in our community here at FinTech North and we can’t wait to see what WealthTech innovation is produced right here on our doorstep.”

Manchester growth story

Work will begin on the new floorspace over the summer, with the design built around ii’s house style promoting collaborative working, innovation, and growth.

This office expansion is a turnaround story. When ii bought TD Direct in 2017, there were 82 staff in the Manchester office, with the company in active talks to sublet its Manchester office.

Instead, interactive investor made a decision to invest in Manchester as a centre of excellence by taking over the lease at the state-of-the art Deansgate office. As a further demonstration of commitment, soon after the completion of the purchase of TD Direct, interactive investor made Manchester its registered office.

There are now 415 ii staff in Manchester, and ii’s ambitions are immense. Today, more than 60% of ii’s workforce is based in Manchester, with a further office in Leeds and a small satellite office in London.

As part of its mission to invest in talent and technology, ii is involved in local projects to promote more social mobility. Over the past five years, ii has been able to attract the best and brightest people in the North West, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the region and nurturing future talent, by working with Manchester Met on its apprenticeship program and Salford University for intern positions.

Commenting on the renewal of the Deansgate office lease Julian Cobourne, Head of Regional Investment Management at Aviva Investors, said: “We are delighted to accommodate the expansion of interactive investor at 201 Deansgate, an important building to our portfolio in Manchester. It is great to see one of our key customers expanding their operation in the building and the city. Manchester has all the attributes we expect will enable it to continue to thrive as one of Europe’s top creative hubs.”