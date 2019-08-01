ii view: Capita transformation proves encouraging

Half-year results

Adjusted revenue down 6.3% to £1.85 billion

Adjusted pre-tax profit down 3.6% to £126.1 million

Earnings Per Share (EPS) down 42.7% to 5.86p

2019 full-year guidance maintained

2020 targets reiterated

Chief executive Jon Lewis said:

“Capita is now in the second year of a multi-year transformation and we remain on track to hit the targets we set in 2018. Having addressed the balance sheet and made disposals last year, we have continued to strengthen the business in 2019. We are beginning to see the benefits from: strengthening our functions; changing the culture and enhancing governance; improving relationships with our clients; recruiting significant talent to key roles; and investing in people and new client propositions.”

ii round-up:

Capita (LSE:CPI) is a major provider of business services, largely within the UK. It operates across the business segments of Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government operations, IT and Network Services and Specialist services.

Employing over 60,000 people, its customers come from Banking and Insurance to Retail, Utilities and government Health and Police services.

The company reported encouraging progress in these half-year results, surpassing low prior expectations. Further progress has been made in improving the performance of contracts, while investment in systems and digital capability was ongoing. Full year guidance was reaffirmed.

The share price rose by over 20% in midday UK stock market trading.

ii view:

Capita is in the second year of a multi-year transformation. A simplified and strengthened company is the aim. A bolstering of its balance sheet has been undertaken via a £1.1 billion fund raising and business disposal programme. Cost saving initiatives are being implemented, while challenging contracts are being reviewed.

From an investment prospective, the company is not without risk, but today’s half year results suggest management is making encouraging progress. The shares currently offer no dividend payment, but the forward price earnings ratio currently sits at a discount to both its three and ten-year averages.

Positives:

Balance sheet has been strengthened

Accelerating cost cuts

Aim is to evolve into a digitally-enabled services, software and consulting business

Negatives:

Become overly complex and inefficient

Challenged by execution issues on several major contracts

2018 order book fell compared to 2017

The average rating of stock market analysts:

Strong hold