ii view: investors back strategy at Go.Compare owner Future
A stable of magazine brands along with a price comparison site to help consumers save money. We assess prospects.
11th June 2024 15:42
by Keith Bowman from interactive investor
Share on
First-half results to 31 March
- Revenue down 3% to £391 million
- Pre-tax profit down 30% to £47 million
- Adjusted operating profit down 19% to £106 million
- Adjusted operating profit margin down 5% to 27%
- Net debt down 9% from late September to £297 million
- No interim dividend, unchanged from last year
Guidance:
- Expects to deliver organic revenue growth in the second half
- Expects full-year adjusted operating profit margin of around 28%
Chief executive Jon Steinberg said:
"In December we set out plans to ensure that Future is best positioned to capitalise on opportunities in our markets. These plans are centred on growing a highly engaged audience, diversifying and increasing Revenue Per User and optimising our portfolio. I'm pleased to report that in the early stages of this two-year plan we have made good progress, which will enable us to drive accelerating revenue growth."
- Invest with ii: What is a Managed ISA? | Open a Managed ISA | Top UK Shares
ii round-up:
Media company Future (LSE:FUTR) creates specialist content which is then distributed via methods including websites, magazines, and newsletters.
Its websites include price comparison provider Go.Compare, as well as magazine brands such as Country Life, Marie Claire and PC Gamer.
For a round-up of these results announced on 16 May, please click here.
ii view:
Started in 1985, Future today employs around 2,800 people. Media or websites generated two-thirds of sales over its last financial year, with magazines the balance. Sales broadly come from the arenas of advertising, magazines subscriptions and affiliate sales. Affiliate sales work by allowing Future to promote and sell products or services of customers on sites such as Amazon in exchange for a commission on each sale. Geographically, revenues are split between the UK and the US.
Future continues to execute a two-year Growth Acceleration Strategy (GAS) launched in December 2023. This includes growing its engaged audience, diversifying and increasing revenues per user, and optimising its portfolio.
For investors, the tough economic backdrop hindering advertising sales cannot be forgotten and costs generally for businesses remain elevated. The impact of artificial intelligence on media content production in the years ahead warrants consideration, while a forecast dividend yield of under 0.5% compares to yields of over 4.5% at WPP (LSE:WPP) and ITV (LSE:ITV).
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
- Stockwatch: this could be a small-cap turnaround investment
- Insider: directors spend £1.4m on two FTSE 100 stocks
On the upside, Go.Compare revenue rose 30% in this latest half, likely buoyed by pressured consumer spending and a push to save money. Investment in tandem with its growth strategy is being made, management believes that the businesses are ‘significantly undervalued,’ while a price-to-net asset value of under 1.5 times contrasts with a three-year average of close to four, suggesting better value.
In all, some caution looks sensible given the share price is up 23% in just the last month - in part a reaction to these results - although self-help measures and a consensus analyst fair value estimate above £13.50 per share provide grounds for optimism.
Positives:
- Diversity of titles and business revenues
- Strong brand names
Negatives:
- Uncertain economic outlook
- Advertising revenues can prove volatile
The average rating of stock market analysts:
Buy
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.