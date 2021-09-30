ii view: LSE benefits from strong IPO markets
22nd October 2021 17:12
Loading
Share on
It's integrating the data giant Refinitiv, but LSE shares are down 15% year-to-date. Buy, sell or hold?
Third-quarter trading update to 30 September 2021
- Total adjusted income up 7.6% to £1.69 billion
- Gross profit up 7.3% to £1.55 billion
Chief executive David Schwimmer said:
“The Group is well placed as we make targeted investments in product and technology enhancements to help us meet the needs of our customers and capitalise on the growth trends driving change across our industry."
ii round-up:
The London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG) today reported rises in both income and profits as it continued to cut costs following its previous $27 billion acquisition of financial data and analytics company Refinitiv.
Both income and gross profit for the third quarter to the end of September rose by just over 7%, broadly matching analysts’ forecasts, although it pointed to some expected slowing in fourth-quarter income growth given tough 2020 comparatives.
LSEG shares fell by more than 5% in UK trading, leaving them down around 15% for the year-to-date. That compares to a gain of over 11% for the wider FTSE 100 index.
Full-year cost savings of £125 million following it Refinitiv purchase remain on target, with 10 new revenue synergy products launched during the quarter, taking the total to 37 year-to-date.
Growth in revenues for all three of its divisions was made, led by a 17% gain for its Capital Markets business given strong IPO markets and growth at its fixed income and ETF Tradeweb platform.
Post-trade revenues gained by 11.5%, while a 6% increase for sales at its data and analytics division was aided by subscription wins for products such as real time data services.
ii view:
The London Stock Exchange Group is both a global financial markets infrastructure provider and data company. It operates across the areas of data and analytics, risk, collateral and processing solutions, capital formation and trade execution. Its purchase of Refinitiv has moved its centre of gravity away from trading operations and towards data provision.
For investors, cyclicality in certain operations such as company admissions and IPOs needs to be remembered. An estimated forward price/earnings (PE) ratio above the 10-year average also suggests the shares are not obviously cheap, while execution risk in the integration of Refinitiv remains.
That said, the LSE is uniquely positioned, with a previous takeover attempt from the Hong Kong Exchange a reminder. The purchase of Refinitiv offers cost saving opportunities and also looks to stress the importance of data and its value to the modern world. In all, the company’s unique position appears to underpin favourable long-term prospects.
Positives:
- Product and geographical diversity
- Refinitiv cost synergies
Negatives:
- Subject to regulation
- Factors outside of its control such as macroeconomic uncertainty can hinder performance
The average rating of stock market analysts:
Buy
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.