ii view: Tesla profit beats Wall Street forecasts

Shares for this iconic electric car maker are down almost 30% in 2022 and auto margins are under pressure. Buy, sell, hold?

Second-quarter results to 30 June

Revenue up 42% to $16.93 billion

Adjusted earnings per share up 57% to $2.27

Electric car maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) again reported earnings which beat Wall Street forecasts as it delivered over 254,000 vehicles during the second quarter to the end of June.

Earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27 surpassed analyst estimates of nearer to $1.80 per share as vehicle demand and product price increases helped push revenues up 42% year-over-year to $16.93 billion. EPS was $1.45 a year ago and $3.22 in Q1 2022.

Gross margin at the automotive division declined by 46 basis points year on year to 27.9%. That compares with 32.9% in Q1 2022. Tesla blamed inflation and greater competition for car parts.

Tesla shares rose marginally in afterhours US trading having come into this latest announcement down around 30% year-to-date. Shares for rivals Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) and General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) are both down around 40% during 2022, while the S&P 500 index is down almost 17%.

Tesla highlighted challenges including the temporary shutdown of its manufacturing plant in Shanghai during the period because of Covid restrictions, plus higher raw material and transport costs.

However, new factories in Berlin Germany and Austin Texas continued to increase production, with its Berlin plant now having produced over 1,000 cars in a single week. Aided by its two new factories, Tesla reaffirmed its expectation for 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries over a multi-year horizon.

Sales for its Services division, including its network of superchargers also open to non-Tesla customers, grew by over 50% year-over-year to $1.47 billion.

Broker Morgan Stanley retained its overweight stance on the shares, highlighting that while these latest results were strong, it is prepared for near-term profit margin headwinds as Tesla is likely to meet new challenges in ramping up production, particularly in Berlin.