ii view: Wetherspoon prepares for full-year loss

The shares are up 5% year-to-date compared to nearly 12% for the FTSE 250 index. We assess prospects.

Trading update to 4 July

Expects to make a loss for the year ending 25 July 2021

Expects sales to the end July 2022 to be inline with that of the year ending July 2019

Liquidity was £224 million

Net debt of £865 million

ii round-up:

Founded in 1979 in North London, JD Wetherspoon (LSE:JDW) today employs over 37,000 people.

Headquartered in Watford, Hertfordshire, it operates 860 pubs and around 60 hotels connected to its pub outlets.

ii view:

A total of 850 of its pubs were open on 4 July out of a total of 860. Airport boozers accounted for most of those shut. The pre-tax loss for the first half to the 24 January, when its outlets were closed for much of the time, came in at £46 million. Outlet closures over the second half due to the virus have also been significant, with management unsurprisingly pointing towards a full-year loss for the year to 25 July 2021.

For investors, Covid-19 uncertainty remains high. Virus cases in the UK are rising again and concerns regarding the Delta variant persist. The dividend remains suspended and net debt of just over £800 million compares to a stock market value of £1.5 billion.

On the upside, the vast majority of its outlets are now back trading, with Covid restrictions set to ease further in the near future. Wetherspoon raised £93.7 million in new equity in January, liquidity stands at £224 million and weekly cash burn earlier in the year, when its pubs were closed, was around £4.1 million, giving a sound financial position. An uncertainty economic outlook could also see its value offering further elevated by consumers going forward. In all, the risk-reward balance remains uncertain, and much will depend on business over the summer months and whether we see further Covid lockdowns come the autumn.

Positives:

Liquidity of over £200 million

Value customer offering

Negatives:

Covid clouded outlook

Suspended dividend payment

The average rating of stock market analysts:

Buy