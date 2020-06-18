ii welcomes FCA proposal to make mini-bond marketing ban permanent

There is no such thing as a free lunch, and these high-risk financial products should come with a health warning.

Commenting on FCA proposals to make mini-bond marketing ban permanent, Myron Jobson, Personal Finance Campaigner, interactive investor, says: “There is no doubt that firmer action by the FCA was needed to protect customers from these high-risk products.

“It is easy to see the allure of mini-bonds amid the low interest rate environment which has wreaked havoc on saving rates, but there is no such thing as a free lunch, and if something looks too good to be true, it probably is. With the best buy five-year fixed rate savings account now paying below 2% in interest, it’s important to do your homework if you want to look beyond savings accounts.