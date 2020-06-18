ii welcomes FCA proposal to make mini-bond marketing ban permanent

Commenting on FCA proposals to make mini-bond marketing ban permanent, Myron Jobson, Personal Finance Campaigner, interactive investor, says: “There is no doubt that firmer action by the FCA was needed to protect customers from these high-risk products.

“It is easy to see the allure of mini-bonds amid the low interest rate environment which has wreaked havoc on saving rates, but there is no such thing as a free lunch, and if something looks too good to be true, it probably is. With the best buy five-year fixed rate savings account now paying below 2% in interest, it’s important to do your homework if you want to look beyond savings accounts.

“Mini-bonds should come with a health warning. They are ultra-high-risk investments and are difficult to assess and there isn’t the same in-depth research that is normal for the equity and corporate bond market. But, like it or not, the mini-bond market continues to grow, so today’s news, while unsurprising, is welcome.”

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.