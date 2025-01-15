The Income Investor: time to exploit economic uncertainty
An uncertain outlook for UK Plc is a chance for dividend investors to bag this stock with a generous yield, sound strategy and upbeat long-term prospects. Analyst Robert Stephens also likes its big discount.
15th January 2025 12:51
by Robert Stephens from interactive investor
Share on
Income seekers can be forgiven for feeling somewhat downbeat about the investment outlook for 2025. After all, following what proved to be a challenging 2024, the prospects for mainstream income-producing assets remain uncertain.
- Invest with ii: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
A flight to cash
Indeed, inflation has ticked higher over recent months. It rose from 1.7% in September to 2.6% in November and, despite a dip to 2.5% in December, the Bank of England expects the cost of living to remain at or around its current level throughout much of this year. This suggests that the central bank’s capacity to cut interest rates may be more limited than many investors had previously anticipated. After all, it is difficult to justify a period of sustained monetary policy easing when prices are rising at a rate that is substantially higher than the Bank of England’s target. It is even more challenging to do so when inflation is not expected to meet the 2% target for the foreseeable future.
A slower pace of interest rate cuts than previously expected could mean that the performance of the UK economy remains subdued. Indeed, its flat performance in the third quarter of 2024 suggests that it continues to be hamstrung by a period of restrictive monetary policy. And while the two rate cuts made last year are unlikely to have yet had their full impact on GDP growth due to the presence of time lags, further monetary policy easing may not offer a growth catalyst for the UK economy until post-2025 for the same reason.
In such an environment, the default response of income investors may be to retreat to the apparent safety of cash. After all, a flatlining economy is unlikely to provide an operating environment that is conducive to profit or dividend growth, as well as capital returns, in the short run. Income investors may also be concerned that difficult trading conditions for companies could make the prospects for corporate bonds less upbeat. And with ongoing uncertainty surrounding fiscal policy contributing to a recent spike in gilt yields, it would be unsurprising if government bond prices come under further pressure.
Dividend appeal
However, cash is set to offer a falling income return over the coming months. Although monetary policy easing is now likely to take place at a slower pace than previously expected, bank rate is still nevertheless widely anticipated to move lower during 2025. And while inflation is forecast to hover just below 3% this year, it is then set to fall to the central bank’s target over the coming years. This means that the return on cash could fall year on year as interest rate cuts continue, thereby compounding the reduction in income received from savings accounts over the medium term.
Yield (%)
Asset
Current
09-Dec
Change (Dec-current) %
12-Nov
15-Oct
11-Sep
31-Jul
09-Jul
05-Jun
09-May
09-Apr
11-Mar
09-Feb
FTSE 100
3.73
3.68
1.4
3.75
3.70
3.72
3.69
3.72
3.70
3.66
3.74
3.90
3.92
FTSE 250
3.99
3.70
7.8
3.75
3.74
3.70
3.59
3.72
3.77
3.80
3.86
3.89
3.94
S&P 500
1.56
1.50
4.0
1.51
1.52
1.61
1.63
1.59
1.65
1.70
1.75
1.76
1.82
DAX 40 (Germany)
2.75
2.66
3.4
2.79
2.78
2.98
2.95
2.94
2.97
2.90
2.89
3.07
3.20
Nikkei 225 (Japan)
1.75
1.72
1.7
1.67
1.59
1.74
1.60
1.54
1.61
1.60
1.52
1.55
1.64
UK 2-yr Gilt
4.498
4.248
5.9
4.449
4.132
3.802
3.815
4.142
4.379
4.335
4.218
4.227
4.569
UK 10-yr Gilt
4.817
4.269
12.8
4.445
4.168
3.773
3.970
4.141
4.214
4.175
4.040
3.970
4.064
US 2-yr Treasury
4.356
4.124
5.6
4.309
3.950
3.571
4.354
4.635
4.787
4.853
4.747
4.538
4.486
US 10-yr Treasury
4.774
4.192
13.9
4.357
4.034
3.616
4.103
4.292
4.344
4.510
4.378
4.098
4.177
UK money market bond
4.80
4.91
-2.2
5.00
5.02
5.22
5.29
5.32
5.19
5.22
5.25
5.30
5.25
UK corporate bond
5.74
5.79
-0.9
5.70
5.78
5.81
5.83
5.86
5.81
5.76
5.82
5.80
5.60
Global high yield bond
6.66
6.72
-0.9
6.60
6.56
6.68
6.73
6.85
6.83
6.75
6.90
6.90
6.90
Global infrastructure bond
2.42
2.27
6.6
2.24
2.22
2.24
2.30
2.44
2.39
2.37
2.43
2.42
2.45
SONIA (Sterling Overnight Index Average)*
4.70
4.70
0.0
4.70
4.95
4.95
5.200
5.200
5.200
5.200
5.304
5.328
5.324
Best savings account (easy access)
5.00
4.85
3.1
4.87
5.20
5.20
5.20
5.20
5.20
5.20
5.20
5.20
5.20
Best fixed rate bond (one year)
4.77
4.80
-0.6
4.80
5.00
5.00
5.40
5.26
5.22
5.20
5.18
5.28
5.20
Best cash ISA (easy access)
5.05
5.18
-2.5
5.17
5.10
5.00
5.20
5.20
5.17
5.17
5.17
5.11
5.09
Source: Refinitiv as at 15 January 2025. Bond yields are distribution yields of selected Royal London active bond funds (as at 30 November 2024), except global infrastructure bond which is 12-month trailing yield for iShares Global Infras ETF USD Dist as at 13 January. SONIA reflects the average of interest rates that banks pay to borrow sterling overnight from each other (13 Jan). *Data prior to May is based on 3-month GBP LIBOR. Best accounts by moneyfactscompare.co.uk refer to Annual Equivalent Rate (AER) as at 13 January.
Dividend stocks, in contrast, could offer a superior income return to cash not only in 2025, but also over the long run. A wide range of FTSE 350 shares currently have dividend yields that are substantially higher than the 4.5-5% interest rate available on cash savings. And with interest rate cuts set to prompt a gradual improvement in their operating environment, while inflation is due to fall to the Bank of England’s 2% target by the end of 2027, real-terms dividend growth could prove to be far more positive than many investors currently realise. This could prove to be a key differentiator versus bonds, where the income element is, of course, fixed.
Certainly, dividend stocks could yet experience heightened volatility due to an uncertain outlook for the economy following its 0% growth rate in the third quarter. However, in many cases, higher-yielding dividend stocks offer wide margins of safety. For example, they may trade at only a modest premium to net asset value or have a low price/earnings (PE) ratio. This means that investors may have already factored in tough operating conditions in the short run, thereby providing scope for capital growth to complement their income return over the long term.
A generous dividend yield
For example, FTSE 100-listed real estate investment trust (REIT) British Land Co (LSE:BLND) has a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is almost twice the 3.7% yield of the FTSE 100 and compares favourably to the income returns available on other mainstream assets such as cash and bonds.
A relatively high yield also suggests that the company offers a wide margin of safety. Indeed, its shares currently trade at a 36% discount to net asset value. This indicates that investors have priced in the prospect of a challenging near-term outlook for the commercial property industry amid the economy’s uncertain outlook. As such, the stock could deliver attractive capital growth alongside its generous income return.
An upbeat long-term outlook
Since the trust was first discussed in this column during August 2023, its shares have risen by around 3%. This is lower than the FTSE 100 index’s 9% gain over the same period. However, with the company being firmly focused on the UK, versus the large-cap index’s reliance on the global economy, it has failed to benefit from relatively strong economic performance elsewhere.
Now, though, it is well placed to capitalise on a gradual decline in interest rates over the coming years that should have a positive impact on both the UK economy and the company’s operating environment. For example, lower borrowing costs have the potential to increase demand for commercial property. This could support price rises that prompt the aforementioned discount to net asset value to narrow as investors no longer feel the requirement to factor in future declines in property prices.
- Stockwatch: a rare re-rating prospect for 2025
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
Indeed, the company’s half-year results showed that the value of its portfolio rose by 0.2% in the previous 12 months. This compares with a 2.6% decline in its latest full year and a 12% slump in the 2023 financial year.
Demand growth
A gradual easing of monetary policy could also have a positive impact on demand across the trust’s portfolio. As part of its overall strategy, it has sought to increase its exposure to retail parks due in part to their popularity among omnichannel retailers. Such locations now account for 32% of its portfolio, versus just 15% in 2021, with lower interest rates likely to prompt renewed demand among consumers.
In turn, this could mean stronger operating conditions for retailers that provides support to rental income growth in what is an increasingly important part of British Land’s portfolio. This could equate to higher profitability and rising dividends over the coming years.
Risk/reward ratio
The company appears to have a relatively solid financial position through which to overcome what remains an uncertain near-term economic outlook. Although its loan-to-value (LTV) ratio rose by 140 basis points to 38.7% in the first half of the year, this figure could moderate if the value of its portfolio continues to rise. And with interest rates due to fall over the coming years, it may be able to reduce debt servicing costs as it refinances existing borrowings.
Clearly, British Land’s share price could experience heightened volatility in the short run if the economic outlook remains challenging. Dividend growth could also prove to be a very gradual process, with shareholder payouts rising by just 1% in the first half of the year, as time lags mean that interest rate cuts are unlikely to have an immediate impact on its operating environment.
However, investors appear to have priced in an uncertain near-term future for the company. With it offering a generous yield, a sound strategy and upbeat long-term prospects, the company appears to have a favourable income investing outlook.
Robert Stephens is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Disclosure
We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here.
Please note that our article on this investment should not be considered to be a regular publication.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12-month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Contributors may hold shares or have other interests in companies included in these portfolios, which could create a conflict of interests. Contributors intending to write about any financial instruments in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii and in the article itself. ii will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, individuals involved in the production of investment articles are subject to a personal account dealing restriction, which prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for a period before and for five working days after such publication. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of those investment articles.