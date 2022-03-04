Increase in supply of homes a ray of light for first-time buyers

“House price growth continues to exceed expectations, powered by robust demand. While the escalating cost of living crisis and the spectre of higher interest rates are likely to exert a cooling effect on the housing market, the demand for property could grow further still if proposals to unwind the tough mortgage affordability tests, implemented in 2014 to prevent a repeat of the financial crisis, see the light of day.

Commenting, Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor , says: “The increase in the supply of homes across the board is great news for buyers, allowing existing homeowners to progress up the property ladder towards their ‘forever home’, while freeing up inventory for the new wave of first-time buyers who’ve struggled to find a footing.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.