Inflation rises to 2.6% in November
Slim chances of an interest rate cut tomorrow narrow further.
18th December 2024 08:17
by Myron Jobson from interactive investor
Share on
Commenting, Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor, says: “UK inflation crept up again in November, offering further evidence that the path to normality is likely to be a winding one.
- Invest with ii: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
“The already-slim chances of an interest rate cut tomorrow have narrowed even further following the latest reading. While the modest rise in inflation was anticipated, the faster-than-expected growth in wages and the surprise fall in GDP give the Bank of England little confidence to lower rates. Cutting interest rates too soon risks undermining progress made in tackling inflation.
“This latest inflation reading highlights that the fight against rising prices is far from over. Inflationary pressures stemming from measures announced in the Budget, such as heavy borrowing, increased public spending, and uncertainties surrounding President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff plans, mean the Bank of England cannot afford to rest easy.
“For consumers, the data serves as a reminder that prices on a range of goods and services continue to rise, albeit at a slower pace, but remain significantly higher than they were a few years ago.
“As a result, many people still feel they are struggling to catch up. It is important to remember that inflation affects everyone differently. We all have a ‘personal inflation rate’ because our spending habits vary. Depending on the goods and services you buy, your personal inflation rate may be lower—or higher—than the headline figure.”
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.