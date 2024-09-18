Inflation unchanged at 2.2%
interactive investor's Myron Jobson comments.
18th September 2024 07:37
by Myron Jobson from interactive investor
Share on
Commenting, Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor, says: “The headline inflation rate remained unchanged in August, teetering just above the Bank of England’s target of 2%. It is important to remember that cooling inflation doesn’t mean prices are falling; it just means that, on average, prices are rising less quickly. But, with wage growth outstripping the pace of inflation for more than a year now, purchasing power is gradually being restored.
- Invest with ii: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
“However, many households are unlikely to feel any richer because high mortgage rates and high rent prices have had a significant impact on budgets. Looking ahead, any relief from lower inflation threatens to be overshadowed by the 10% increase in the Ofgem energy price cap from October, adding £149 a year to an average bill. The loss of the Winter Fuel Payments will exacerbate matters for many pensioners.
“The fact that core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, remains elevated, ticking higher in August, probably shores up the argument that Bank of England policymakers are likely to hold interest rates tomorrow, as it awaits a major economic puzzle piece to justify a further reduction to the base rate.
“As ever, when it comes to inflation, it is important to remember that we all have a personal inflation number that is unique to each individual. That’s because we don’t all buy the same goods and services. As such, your inflation rate might end up being lower, or higher, than the headline figure.”
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.