Inheritance tax: how much you can gift

Everyone is allowed to give away money every year with that amount immediately leaving their estate and no longer being liable for inheritance tax.

A number of different gifts are allowed:

• £3,000 – This is your annual exemption. You can give anything up to this amount away every tax year.

• Up to £250 – You can also give away as many gifts of up to £250, as long as it doesn’t go to someone who has already benefited from a gift out of your annual exemption.

• £1,000 – When someone gets married or enters a civil partnership, you can give them up to £1,000 (£2,500 if they are your grandchild or great-grandchild, and £5,000 for a child).

• Gifts out of income – You can give away regular gifts out of your income as long as it doesn’t affect your standard of living.

• Living costs – You can make payments to help with an elderly relative’s living costs or a child under 18.

Other tax allowances you need to know for 2019/20

Tax allowance 2018/19 rate 2019/20 rate Personal allowance £11,850 £12,500 Higher income tax band £46,351 to £150,000 £50,001 to £150,000 Isa £20,000 £20,000 Junior Isa £4,260 £4,368 Capital gains £11,700 £12,000 Pension annual allowance £40,000 £40,000 Pension lifetime allowance £1,030,000 £1,055,000 Inheritance tax (IHT) nil-rate band £325,000 £325,000 IHT residence nil-rate band £125,000 £150,000

Moneywise.co.uk, 11 March 2019