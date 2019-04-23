Inheritance tax: how much you can gift
Everyone is allowed to give away money every year with that amount immediately leaving their estate and no longer being liable for inheritance tax.
A number of different gifts are allowed:
• £3,000 – This is your annual exemption. You can give anything up to this amount away every tax year.
• Up to £250 – You can also give away as many gifts of up to £250, as long as it doesn’t go to someone who has already benefited from a gift out of your annual exemption.
• £1,000 – When someone gets married or enters a civil partnership, you can give them up to £1,000 (£2,500 if they are your grandchild or great-grandchild, and £5,000 for a child).
• Gifts out of income – You can give away regular gifts out of your income as long as it doesn’t affect your standard of living.
• Living costs – You can make payments to help with an elderly relative’s living costs or a child under 18.
Other tax allowances you need to know for 2019/20
|Tax allowance
|2018/19 rate
|2019/20 rate
|Personal allowance
|£11,850
|£12,500
|Higher income tax band
|£46,351 to £150,000
|£50,001 to £150,000
|Isa
|£20,000
|£20,000
|Junior Isa
|£4,260
|£4,368
|Capital gains
|£11,700
|£12,000
|Pension annual allowance
|£40,000
|£40,000
|Pension lifetime allowance
|£1,030,000
|£1,055,000
|Inheritance tax (IHT) nil-rate band
|£325,000
|£325,000
|IHT residence nil-rate band
|£125,000
|£150,000
