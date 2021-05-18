interactive investor and Gabby Logan launch Family Money Show

In each podcast episode, Gabby will speak to a famous face about the role money has played in their family life and professional success.

interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest direct-to-consumer investment platform, is launching The ii Family Money Show, hosted by Gabby Logan, who has signed up as ii’s Family Money ambassador.

In each episode, Gabby will speak to a famous face about the role money has played in their family life and professional success. Listeners will also hear from an expert or two about some of the issues that come up in conversation and get some practical tips to help them get to grips with family finances.

First up, Gabby will be speaking to the screenwriting legend behind Blackadder, Notting Hill and Four Weddings and a Funeral, Richard Curtis. The man who co-founded Comic Relief has now turned his attention to ethical investments.

Gabby Logan, interactive investor Family Money ambassador, says: “I’m passionate about this podcast as it’s about educating people about money and investing, things we often don’t get taught the basics of at school, but somehow when we get a job we are expected to know all about them and then what to do with our earnings. The confidence we have and how we venture into the world of investment will so often be dictated by the experiences we had growing up and the knowledge we might have gleaned from our parents. If that wasn’t much, then often we are starting from scratch and relying on experts to guide us.”

Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor says: “Whatever our personal story, investing and family are deeply connected. We are delighted to be hosting these fascinating conversations. Engaging people at all levels about money and investing is a challenge – but if anyone can do it, Gabby can. Family is everything – and yet talking about money as a family is all too often taboo, so we want to break down those barriers – and get people opening up more about their finances. We are excited to have Gabby on board as we continue to invest in content, talent and new propositions that we hope will connect ii with an even broader range of people.”

Moira O’Neill, Head of Personal Finance, interactive investor, says: “Too many couples don’t talk about money – and we can also be economical with the truth about spending, too. But a family approach to managing personal finances can make a world of difference to you over the long term. All too often money matters are left to one person in a household to manage the finances – but managing finances as a family, taking a team approach, means that fewer things can get swept under the carpet and makes long-term financial planning so much easier. And we want people to pass those skills down to younger generations. We hope this podcast becomes a widely used tool to help with education and conversations.”

About Gabby

A former international gymnast, Gabby began her broadcasting career in radio in 1992 and joined Sky Sports in 1996 where she quickly established herself as one of their key presenters. She joined ITV in 1998 and during her time at the channel Gabby’s repertoire expanded through presenting various fixtures including The World Cup and Champions League.

In 2004, Gabby hosted Sport Relief for the BBC before joining the corporation in 2007 and continues to be a prolific broadcaster. A prolific writer, she’s been a columnist for The Times and has previously written for The Independent, The Guardian, Glamour and Stylist magazine.

Currently a patron of the Disabilities Trust, Prince’s Trust and Great Ormond Street, Gabby is also a vice-president of Sparks. She lives in Buckinghamshire with her husband and two children.