interactive investor comments on latest furlough scheme data

Commenting on the latest statistics on the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (furlough scheme) published by HMRC this morning, Myron Jobson, Personal Finance Campaigner, interactive investor, says: “The latest unemployment data shows that the furlough scheme has worked, and continues to do so.

“While society has started to reopen, UK plc is still reeling from the damage done to its cashflow by a year of Covid restrictions. With 4.2 million workers still on the scheme according to latest figures, the greatest challenge for the job market may be yet to come.

“The extension of the furlough scheme has been instrumental in keeping a lid on rising unemployment. The hope is that the labour market will be in a much better position to prevent a surge in unemployment once the scheme comes to an end on 30 September.

“The financial cost of the scheme is likely to be significant, and it will be taxpayers who foot the bill further down the line. However, from purely an employment standpoint, it may just be a price worth paying.”

Key points: