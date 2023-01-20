interactive investor comments on the latest ONS retail sales
Rampant inflation robbed shoppers of purchasing power over the festive period.
Commenting, Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor, says: “Rampant inflation robbed shoppers of purchasing power over the festive period. For many, the desire to revel in the festivities following years of Covid-disrupted Christmases was curtailed by the need to tighten belts to remain financially buoyant.
“The fall in retail sales in December after a unexpectedly strong showing in November suggests that many people stocked up for Christmas early this year.
“Christmas is typically a time of excess, and many budgets will still be reeling from spending on presents and festive treats. But inflationary pressures haven’t gone away during the festive period. The latest figures shows that food prices remain on the up, while household energy costs are set to rise in spring when the energy price cap increases, with the average annual bill set to rise from £2,500 to £3,000.
“The perfect storm of high inflation and the spectre of higher interest rates means shoppers will likely continue to reshuffle their spending priorities and allocate more of their budget on everyday essentials."
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks