interactive investor comments on the ONS House Price Index

Commenting, Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor, says: “The huge jump in house prices in July shows the extent in which the stamp duty holiday turbocharged the housing market after virtually grinding to a halt during the pandemic. But it doesn’t tell us where prices are heading.

“Mortgage affordability is becoming a growing thorn in prospective buyers’ side. The window for cheap mortgages is rapidly closing, with rates returning to levels we haven’t seen in a while and will continue to do so with further rises in interest rates on the horizon.

“Prospective homebuyers’ attempts to stretch their budgets to purchase a property are increasingly being thwarted by the cost-of-living crisis, with inflation hitting 9.9% in August and is expected to rise further once the heightened energy price cap comes into effect in October.

"The rising cost of rent is makes it harder for first-time buyers to save for a property. Rents paid by private tenants have risen at their largest annual rate for more than six years, up 3.4% in the year August 2022. As demand continues to outstrip supply, there could be further upward pressure on rents.

“Many first-time buyers will have little option but to give up on their dream of home ownership for the time being. However, the affordability considerations are likely to act as a brake on large house price rises. A slowdown rather than a property market crash appears more likely because there is too much of an imbalance between supply and demand for homes.”