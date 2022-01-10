interactive investor hires PR Manager

interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest direct-to-consumer investment platform, has appointed experienced communications professional, Camilla Esmund, as PR Manager.

Camilla has joined from the Investment Association (IA), where she worked as Communications Executive within the Corporate Affairs function.

At the IA, Camilla’s work ranged from statistics and trend analysis, through to content creation across various policy areas, including capital markets, responsible investment, corporate governance and FinTech. She also worked closely with the IA’s talent solution, Investment 20/20, which looks to create a diverse pool of talent within financial services.

Camilla began her career at Kaso Legg Communications, an award-winning boutique PR agency specialising in asset management, where she worked across a range of clients in the asset management, hedge fund, and the wealth management space. In her role as Account Manager, she was responsible for the creation and implementation of PR campaigns at both the product and broader business level - raising investment companies’ profiles and managing reputations.

Jemma Jackson, Head of PR, interactive investor, says: “We are thrilled to welcome Camilla, who joins with valuable experience spanning asset and wealth management. Her financial trade organisation background is an excellent starting point for the broad and wide-ranging focus of investment platforms, and we look forward to her input on our consumer-focussed campaigns.”

Camilla Esmund, PR Manager, interactive investor, says: “There couldn’t be a better time to join ii. As the business continues to evolve, this role presents a great opportunity to help the company deliver on its campaigning spirit and ambitious plans.

“The investment industry is undergoing huge amounts of change, and ii is in a strong position to stand up for retail investors and ensure their voices are heard. I’m excited to be working within a media team of such high calibre, and one which has built a great reputation with journalists, and trust from customers.”

Camilla’s hire comes after a period of significant growth for interactive investor, and follows a series of recent hires across the business. Her responsibilities will include managing and helping to identify key research and campaign initiatives, as well as broadcast PR, and helping to showcase ii’s research expertise.

Camilla holds an undergraduate degree in Politics, as well as a master’s degree in International Relations, and a master’s degree in International Law and Governance.