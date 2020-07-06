interactive investor recruits Chief People Officer and Head of Talent

interactive investor (ii), the UK’s second largest direct to consumer investment platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Libby Jones and Anna Clifford as Chief People Officer and Head of Talent, respectively. Following a period of rapid growth over the last four years Libby and Anna’s roles have been brought in specifically to support the on-going expansion of ii and ensure it continues to attract and nurture talent.

Libby Jones has extensive experience and a proven track record in implementing human resources strategies within large organisations, having worked for the John Lewis Partnership (JLP) for more than 15 years. Libby started with JLP as a graduate trainee within Waitrose and became the HR Director for the John Lewis brand, Leader of the HR Business Partner team and a Member of the John Lewis Management Board, in 2016. Libby will have group responsibility for the strategic people agenda across ii. She will report into Richard Wilson, CEO.

Anna Clifford, as Head of Talent, is responsible for progressing ii’s diversity and wellbeing strategies as well as recruitment, learning and development and talent management. Anna brings with her a wealth of experience in recruitment and talent management, having worked at blue chip companies including Vodafone, Ernst & Young and BAE Systems. She was most recently the UK Senior Talent and Youth Programme Manager for Vodafone.

Libby Jones, Chief People Officer, interactive investor, says:

“I’m really excited to join ii at a time of significant growth and progress. People are the most important asset to any business and the focus on the value of talent in organisations is leading the agenda for many progressive businesses looking for innovative ways of maintaining a high-performing and healthy workforce. I look forward to working with the team to enable ii to evolve our people agenda and corporate culture, so we can continue to deliver positive outcomes for the customers we serve on a daily basis.”

Anna Clifford, Head of Talent, interactive investor, says:

“I am impressed by the ambition, tenacity and growth of ii. The business has earned a well-deserved reputation for championing the rights of customers. I’m excited about working with the team to ensure we have a strong bench of talent, from graduates to senior hires. This will back ii’s growth and help to develop further an inclusive culture which nurtures and supports diverse talent.”

Richard Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, interactive investor, says: