interactive investor wins customer service award

interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest direct-to-consumer investment platform, is delighted to have won the ‘Best Transformation Programme’ at the Northern Contact Centre Awards.

interactive investor has implemented a two-year programme that aims to improve the colleague and customer experience within its Contact Centre (customer services) environment.

Alongside delivery of the transformation programme and its objectives, interactive investor also needed to maintain its response to the pandemic, providing customers with additional support and guidance, and prepare its customer service team for the smooth migration of 120,000 new customers from two recently acquired businesses.

The programme’s objectives were focused on key areas, including staff well-being, increasing customer satisfaction, and improving contact response times and quality.

Increased recruitment, improved induction processes and training colleagues to be ‘Service Superstars’ has helped interactive investor achieve these objectives, particularly demonstrated in the positive customer feedback that the company has received since the successful customer migrations.

The quality of the training provided, and the resultant service provided to ii customers has resulted in an average Trustpilot score rating of 4.7, the highest in the sector.

Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor says: “Our customer service team has worked tirelessly through a challenging backdrop of a global pandemic, high volumes, and two significant acquisitions. They are the front line who help new and existing customers, each with their own unique circumstances, and are the heartbeat of our culture. We know we have more to do, but I am immensely proud of the whole team who put our customers at the centre of everything we do.”