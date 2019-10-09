Investment lessons from the 1980s
Rosemary Banyard reflects on major financial events and her investment experiences in the 80s.
9th October 2019 09:32
by Faith Glasgow from interactive investor
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In the first episode of our four-part Greatest Hits podcast series, fund manager Rosemary Banyard reflects on major financial events and her investment experiences during the 1980s.
When former Schroders and Sanford DeLand fund manager Rosemary Banyard came into Money Observer's media studio to record a podcast as part of our 40th anniversary celebrations, it was also 40 years to the day that she first started working in the City.
The former Free Spirit fund manager recalls beginning her career in an industry that was pre-computer, never mind pre-internet. She talks to editor Faith Glasgow about conducting company research without Google and commuting into the office after the Great Storm of 1987, the various privatisations that brought the stock market to millions of individual investors, and the effects of the "Big Bang".
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