Is it the beginning of the end for the bull markets?

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There is one sector that contains funds which aim to deliver positive returns in any market conditions. Saltydog analyst Douglas Chadwick tells us which one he's just bought.

Last week was another poor week for stockmarkets around the world and we've seen several like this over the last few months. When there is good news, like the recent easing of tensions between China and America after President Trump's meeting with Xi Jinping, markets temporarily rebound, but they struggle to gain any real upward momentum and soon drop back again.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.5% last week, closing below 24,400. That's 9.5% lower than it was when it peaked at the beginning of October. The German Dax lost 4.2%, the French CAC 40 fell 3.8% and the Japanese Nikkei 225 was down 3.0% over the week. The Shanghai composite was one of the few stockmarket indices to go up last week, gaining 0.7%, but it lost that overnight and is currently 20% below where it started the year.

In the UK, the FTSE 100 has dropped below 6,800 and is back down where it was during 2014–2015.

It’s not surprising that most of the equity-based sectors are struggling. However, there is one sector, Targeted Absolute Returns, which contains funds that aim to deliver positive returns in any market conditions.

Typically, funds in this sector would normally expect to generate absolute returns on a 12-month basis, but they are not guaranteed. The strategies employed by the fund managers vary considerably, and there is much debate about how many of these funds actually live up to their expectations.

One fund that has caught our attention in recent weeks is the TM Sanditon European Select fund. It is currently at the top of our four and 26-week performance tables. We invested in it a few weeks ago and it’s had a reasonable start.