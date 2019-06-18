John Lewis customers can now return shopping through Waitrose delivery drivers

John Lewis has launched a new scheme which allows customers to return their unwanted purchases for free without leaving the comfort of their own home.

The retailer says that customers can now return goods through deliveries from its sister company Waitrose, which will be processed immediately.

All orders made with Waitrose over £60 are free and there is no additional charge for using the return service.

Ged Keogh-Peters, Waitrose supply chain director, says: “Following the success of the trial we are pleased to be extending this service to even more customers.

"We are excited to be at the forefront of new services to make online shopping as convenient and quick as possible.”

John Lewis says customers want at least three different ways to return their unwanted goods.

Customers can return online orders in John Lewis and Waitrose shops, through Collect+, Royal Mail and MyHermes.

Waitrose announced plans in May to treble the size of its online grocery operation to a £1 billion business over the next three years.

It also has plans for another distribution centre, which is expected to open in Enfield in spring 2020.

The supermarket also confirmed last week that it is extending its rapid delivery service trial outside London to meet growing demand.

The service, which enables customers to have up to 25 grocery items delivered to their home or office, within two hours or less or on the same day, will be available in both Bath and Hove from July. The retailer is also adding 58 London postcodes.

Earlier this month, John Lewis said it was planning to offer building extensions and renovations as part of a drive to expand in the home services market.