Join i and i as they travel around the UK, and on to our TV screens

Major advertising campaign includes a combination of TV, outdoor, and digital for a strong channel mix to reach far and wide

First ever TV advertising campaign for interactive investor, created by House 337

Introducing the most lovable robots that will help to give the public an ‘ii’ for investing

Signals a significant statement of intent to grow brand recognition

In a major new advertising campaign that includes a combination of TV, outdoor, and digital, interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, introduces two lovable robots that have an ‘ii’ for investing.

If you see them rolling around the towns, cities, and countryside of the UK, give them a wave and a cheery “ii”. They’ll be keen to impart their considerable wisdom to make you more aware of how you and your family can build a secure financial future with interactive investor.

They speak their own language that consists of just the letter ‘i’ yet somehow people understand every word they say. They work like a classic comedy double act, each with their own idiosyncrasies. But they are united by a common purpose – to spread their knowledge of investing with ii.

The first mainstream ii TV advert will be broadcast on Monday 2 October at 5pm during The Chase. You can view the advert here. The ad will also be live on video on demand from 1 October.

The ad, created by House 337, follows our little android heroes as they roll around the UK and slow down to interact with cyclists, mothers-to-be, a water-skiier, and even a couple of naturists, to enthusiastically share their knowledge of investing.

Star Wars character designer Luke Fisher sketched the initial designs and the visual effects masters at video production service 1920vfx did the rest. The final robots look and sound like characters that George Lucas would be proud of.

The ads will be complemented by large-format outdoor display advertising at prime locations across London, Birmingham and Manchester, also from 2 October, and on digital too.

Richard Wilson, Chief Executive, interactive investor, says: “This is a really exciting time for us and a big statement of intent, as our brand starts to catch up with our strong position in the market, administering over £55 billion of the nation’s long-term savings.

“With the introduction of our two lovable robots, we’re taking a serious investing message out to a wide audience in an engaging and interactive way.

“Having broadened our reach as the best value provider, with a growing range of subscription plans to suit a wide audience, this TV campaign is an important milestone moment.

“We have invested heavily in our service, our product, our technology and our people. With our fantastic choice, tools, insights and ultra-low trading fees, it’s time to make more noise.”

Gemma Buckwell, Head of Brand, interactive investor, says: “Part ambassador, part cheerleader, part wannabe guru, our robots embody the spirit of interactive investor in everything they do. In a crowded market, it was important to find something distinctive and memorable to help us stand out. We’re confident that our two charismatic little robots will bring our brand to a much broader audience, while delivering an important and positive message about investing with ii.

“Like any good investment, we’re in this for the long term, and are excited to see where our robots take us as our brand, quite literally, gets on a roll.”

Steve Hawthorne, Creative Director at House 337, says: “It’s not every day that you get to create the first-ever brand campaign for a company with the heritage and scale of interactive investor. It’s been a brilliant process from start to finish, working with an incredible array of talented people to craft, develop and nurture our little robots.

“They are a true representation of the ambition, personality and expertise of the ii team and as we send them out in to the world, like a set of proud parents, we can’t wait to see where their journey takes them.”

The new ii TV Advert can be seen here.

Linear TV schedule below:

You’ll be able to see the first tranche of our advert during the below programmes, and it’ll appear once during each show.

October 2 – The Chase, ITV1, 5pm

October 15 – Rugby World Cup QF, ITV1, 4pm (kick-off)

October 17 – England vs Italy, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier, 7.45pm (kick-off)

November 19 – The Masked Singer, ITV1, 8pm

November 19 – Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Sky F1/Channel 4, 6am

November 23 – ITV evening News, ITV1