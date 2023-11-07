Interactive Investor

King’s Speech: interactive investor comments

The government set out its plans for future legislation today.

7th November 2023 12:13

Myron Jobson from interactive investor

The government set out its plans for future legislation in the King’s Speech today.

Commenting, Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor, says: “The King’s Speech was a blend of motherhood and apple pie with few notable titbits pertaining to personal finances.

“One of the more notable announcements is the confirmation of the long-awaited update on leasehold reform. The government pledged to make it easier for leaseholders to purchase their freehold and fight excessive service charges – which is likely to be music to the ears of owners of the estimated 4.86 million homes in the UK subject to leasehold arrangement.

“Households will eagerly await the Autumn Statement to see whether there will be further announcements that could help shore up their finances as inflation continues to ease and the nation enters a new normal of higher interest rates.”

Alice Guy, Head of Pensions and Savings, interactive investor, says: “With the clock ticking until the next election, the government has simply run out of time to address some of the long-term issues affecting pensioners and those saving for retirement. Big questions like who will pay for long-term care and the widening gap between the age most people are retiring and the state pension age, will need to wait for another day.

“Looking ahead, we may see some tinkering in the Autumn Statement, but it takes time for the government to get legislation through Parliament. This means governments tend to focus on the bare essentials in their last year of government.”

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: here’s what I’d do with BT shares

about 3 hours ago

Nick Train: the UK stock market has a dividend problem

about 4 hours ago

US activist investor targeting cheap investment trusts

about 2 hours ago

Insider: CAB Payments among three stocks on director buy lists

1 day ago

Shares vs bonds: which offers the best opportunity for income seekers?

1 day ago

Eight simple questions to broach big money matters

1 day ago

Real estate: why economic growth will be less important to long-term returns

1 day ago

Funds suffer biggest outflow this year, but bonds remain in favour

1 day ago

Shares for the future: a record month and a new scoring system

4 days ago

The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in

8 days ago