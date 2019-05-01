Latest Isa statistics: cash Isa sales slump as savers turn to the stockmarket 

The latest Isa statistics released yesterday (30 April) show that while the number of individuals who put money into Isas in the last financial year has fallen, there has been a notable uptick in savers opting for stocks and shares Isas.

The statistics show that there was a total of 10.8 million adult Isa subscriptions in 2017-18, down from 11.1 million in 2016-17.

Overall, the number of cash Isas fell by 697,000, while the number of stocks and shares Isas, which allow savers to invest in shares, fund and investment trusts, rose by 246,000.

The share of cash Isa subscription as a proportion of all Isas fell by 77% in 2016-17 to 72% in 2017-18.