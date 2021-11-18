Leeds leg of HS2 rail line scrapped

Commenting on the news, Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor, says: “Manchester and Leeds are at the heart of the Northern Powerhouse, and we have made both cities our home. Today’s news is unsettling as it blocks a major new artery that would be socially and economically beneficial. There is no question that this compromises government promises on the levelling up agenda.”

The government has today scrapped the Leeds leg of the HS2 high-speed rail line . Plus, there is also a scaling back of a new Trans-Pennine rail route between Manchester and Leeds as part of the Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) project to improve links between major northern cities. The route between Leeds and Manchester will now be a combination of new track and enhancements to existing infrastructure.

