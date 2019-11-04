Lloyds Bank shares: Why the price target just got cut

Summer was no friend to the banking sector, with share prices especially weak through August following uninspiring half-year results. But optimism around a Brexit deal last month triggered a major rally in domestic shares, with Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) among the best performers, up 28% in just one week.

Reaction to third-quarter results published on 31 October was muted, as adjusted pre-tax profit of £1.82 billion came in 3% shy of expectations at broker UBS, and 8% short of consensus forecasts. A weaker-than-forecast number for 'Other operating income' – reduced investment activity hurt the commercial business - and higher-than-feared 'Expected credit losses' (impairments) is blamed.

And that profit figure was almost entirely wiped out by £1.8 billion of PPI claims, which came in at the top end of expectations, leave statutory profit of just £50 million for the third quarter.

Net interest income is under pressure, although the 2.88% reported did exceed expectations by a fraction and is in line with previous guidance for the full year.

UBS analyst Jason Napier has had a good look through the numbers and, while he still rates Lloyds bank shares a 'buy', he trims the price target by 3p to 62p, implying just over 6% potential upside from the price of 58.3p at time of writing.

It's because Napier reduces the earnings per share (EPS) forecast for Lloyds by 2-5%, driven by "a slightly lower net interest margin and non-interest income, partially offset by lower costs."

That leaves Lloyds Bank shares trading on 7.7 times EPS estimates for the 2020 financial year and offering a prospective dividend yield of 6%. They also trade on 1.1 times tangible net asset value for a 14% adjusted return on tangible equity.