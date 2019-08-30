The ‘lost decade’ for UK bank shares may be coming to a close

There are five UK banks within the FTSE 100, of which HSBC is the largest by market value (£129 billion), followed by Lloyds Bank (£36 billion), Barclays (£25 billion), Royal Bank of Scotland (£24 billion) and Standard Chartered (£21 billion).

The last decade, following the financial crisis, has been a torrid one for the banks. Some had quite simply expanded too far, all faced financial pressure with some cutting dividends for years, and only recently has the wave of regulatory fines and censures – which collectively ran to tens of billions of pounds – begun to ebb.

Challenges

Today’s challenges may be different, but they remain difficult. Traditionally, banks “borrow short and lend long”, since short-term interest rates tend to be lower than long-term. In practice, this means they borrow via savers’ bank deposits, for example, and then lend for instance to mortgage borrowers.

Since shorter-term borrowing is less risky, mainly because of the time factor, interest paid on deposits is relatively low, whereas for longer-term loans the rates will be higher. That said, the current interest-rate backdrop is at historic lows, even at the “long end”, and so banks’ net interest margins (the difference between the two) have been under pressure.

Banks in the firing line

Similarly, bad loans (impairments) are in fairly benign territory at present, but higher interest rates and/or a recession would alter the picture considerably. In terms of the latter, it is largely expected that the UK economy could be vulnerable to recession, with or without a no-deal Brexit. As such, banks have been in the firing line (along with the housebuilders) as potentially being worst-hit after 31 October, especially those with a particular UK focus such as Lloyds and RBS.

Quite apart from the European soap opera, the current trade war between the US and China has recently escalated to the extent that some believe this very impasse could presage a global recession. Add in geopolitical uncertainty and political instability around Hong Kong, and there is a mountain to climb for the banks.

Indeed, all of the banks face at least some of the issues as described above, while the likes of HSBC and arguably Standard Chartered, both with a strong presence in Asia, are vulnerable to all of them. Perhaps not surprisingly, their share price performances have been extremely poor. Over the past year, Standard Chartered is down 7%, HSBC 12%, Lloyds 20%, Barclays 22% and RBS 23%.

However, it is not all gloom and doom. Since the financial crisis, the banks have been busy rebuilding balance sheets and disposing of non-core assets, and along with this streamlining they have been bearing down on costs.

As things stand, they each have strong capital cushions – the amount of capital they are required to set aside – which should provide much solace in the event of a downturn, prolonged or temporary.

Indeed, the regulators regularly model some stringent economic conditions to anticipate how the banks would fare, and of late these stress tests have shown the sector to be in better shape than it has been for the last decade.

There has also been some heavy investment into the digital sphere as the world around us changes. This should lead to further cost savings in due course, streamlining the banks’ business and allowing them to benefit from “positive jaws”, where, quite simply, income is growing faster than costs.

RBS is the returns laggard among the favourites