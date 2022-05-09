Low-paid workers can have multiple jobs under reforms

Widening the ban on employment exclusivity clauses is essential for the lowest-paid workers amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The government is to widen the ban on exclusivity clauses , removing red tape and giving the lowest-paid workers the choice to work multiple jobs if they wish

New reforms will ensure around 1.5 million low-paid workers are not subject to exclusivity clauses, providing them with flexibility over where and when they work.

Commenting, Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor, says: “Making it easier for low-income workers to top up their pay is essential amid the cost-of-living crisis.

“Many of us have been forced to cut down on spending to weather the cost-of-living squeeze as runaway inflation continues to outstrip wage growth, but low-income workers may feel they need to secure an extra source of income.

“Adding an extra job on top of an already-busy working week inevitably means less rest, more stress and could lead to an increased risk of health problems. A good work-life balance is paramount, but those struggling to keep up with rising prices could be forced to compromise their mental and physical well-being just to maintain financial stability.

“Beyond the cost-of-living crisis, a second job can provide a good opportunity for people to learn new skills and bolster their employability. It can also be a stepping stone for people to forge their own path. The Covid pandemic has seen a rise in people taking on a side hustle alongside their main source of income.”