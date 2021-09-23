Making flexible working the default

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy has today launched a consultation seeking views from individuals and businesses on proposals to reform flexible working regulations – including making the right to request flexible working a day one right.

Commenting, Becky O’Connor, Head of Pensions and Savings, interactive investor, said: “The right to work flexibly is a missing link for gender equality, not just in the workplace, but domestically and financially. The government’s plans, if enacted, will over time make a huge difference and have the potential to end unequal retirement outcomes for men and women completely.

“Making flexibility a default position will help even out the gender pay gap and the gender pension gap because it will enable people, usually mothers, who would otherwise have been frozen out of the workplace by restrictive hours to continue their careers and also their pension contributions.

“Flexibility is vital for many people, not just those with young families but carers of all kinds. The demands of modern life and often the requirement for more than one partner in a couple to work to make ends meet, but still be able to make things like nursery and school pick-ups, means flexibility is an absolute need, not just a nice-to-have.”

