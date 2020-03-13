The markets most and least affected by the coronavirus outbreak

Since the start of the year, the UK has been the worst affected of all major markets.

The past week has been the worst for markets since at least the 2008 global financial crisis, with yesterday (12 March) the worst day since 1987 for the FTSE 100 and S&P 500.

Following the announcement that the US will institute a travel ban on all nationals from the European Union’s Schengen Area, markets across Europe tumbled, with UK equities losing 10.9% in one day alone (despite the UK not being included in the EU ban).

On the continent, it was a similar story, with major indices also down more than 10%. In the US, the S&P 500 closed 9.5% lower, again triggering the market’s circuit breaker.

Since the start of the year, the UK has been the worst affected of all major markets. Dated to 12 March, the FTSE All-Share is down 29.9% in price terms. Meanwhile, China is one of the least affected, with the MSCI China index down just 4.95%.

Jason Hollands, managing director of Tilney Group, notes: “This might surprise those unfamiliar with the shape of markets and who have read about the massive economic disruption in China and – currently – relative low number of infections in the UK, albeit they are rising rapidly.”

However, as Hollands points out, the UK equity market is not a particularly useful bellwether for the UK economy. He notes: “It is highly international in flavour, and the seemingly excessive pain it has been experiencing is a reflection of the markets’ high exposure to oil and gas and commodities.”

Meanwhile, China is now seen as having moved past the peak of the virus. Added to that, the government has offered ample support to its equity markets, helping to keep prices up.