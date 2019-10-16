Mega-trend propels Segro to post-crisis high

Warehousing continues to deliver for investors in the FTSE 100 index after Segro (LSE:SGRO) showed today it is still reaping benefits from the mega-trends of e-commerce and urbanisation.

Shares are at their highest level since the financial crisis in 2008 after a stunning run of form in which Segro has added more than a third to its market value so far this year.

At a time when the wider real estate sector is under pressure from economic conditions, Segro's portfolio of warehouse and industrial properties in the UK and continental Europe is seen by analysts as an attractive play on e-commerce disruption.

Its warehouses are located close to major cities and are used by customers including retailers, supermarkets and parcel delivery firms for urban distribution. The remaining third of its estate is made up of 'big box' warehouses serving national and international logistics supply chains.

In today's third quarter update, Segro said it had achieved another period of strong operational delivery with £15.3 million of contracts signed, new rents 20% higher than the previous passing and vacancy rates stable and low at 4.9%.

Investing in this kind of growth comes at a price, which is why shares slipped back 1% to 815p following today's update. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, however, still think the real estate investment trust (REIT) has the potential to reach 870p, which would be a 9% premium to the 2020 forecast for net asset value.

The broker added that Segro looked to be a scarce play on the type of logistics with superior rental growth potential: