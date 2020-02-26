Metro Bank responds badly to Frumkin plan

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

After announcing full-year losses of £130.8 million, new chief executive Dan Frumkin today set out his plan for reviving the lender's fortunes. At its heart is a desire to make Metro the UK's “best community bank”, with an increased focus on the requirements of individuals and small business from its 74 outlets and online operation.

This will be accompanied by back office efficiencies and a step back in Metro's expansion ambitions, with the number of new branches planned for the north of England set to be 15 rather than the 30 previously hoped.

The current product offering will be enhanced and broadened with the aim of driving revenues and improving a net interest margin (NIM) that fell to 1.51% in 2019 from 1.81% the previous year. This fall was in part the consequence of actions taken by Metro last year to maintain a resilient balance sheet, including through a £521 million loan portfolio disposal.

Frumkin's overall aim is to achieve a return on equity of more than 8.5% by 2024, although with expansion plans being scaled back there was little appetite among investors this morning to back what might be a long and challenging turnaround.

They may also have been unsettled by continued uncertainty as UK regulators continue their investigations into the accounting errors revealed at the start of 2019.

Shares did attract some bargain hunters as the session wore on, but at 176p they were still 8% lower than at the opening bell. One possibility for bombed-out investors is that Metro attracts bid interest at the current price.

Frumkin pointed out that the company's balance sheet was now in much better health, with a stronger capital ratio of 15.1% compared with 13.1% at the end of 2018.

Customer deposits also recovered in the second half of the year, with a 6% improvement in the second half taking the figure for 2019 to £14.5 billion — a fall of 8% overall. Customer account numbers topped 2 million in the year, following a rise of 385,000 in 2019.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.