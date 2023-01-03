Millions to get new cost of living payments from spring
But individuals will still need to do most of the heavy lifting.
The government has today announced when further cost of living payments will be made between spring 2023 and spring 2024. These payments are:
- up to £900 for people on an eligible low-income benefit
- £300 for pensioner households
- £150 for people on an eligible disability benefit
Commenting, Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor, says: “The fresh cost-of-living payments from this spring will help take the sting out of the increase in the energy price cap from April for those who need it most, with average energy bills set to rise from £2,500 to £3,000 a year.
“If the Bank of England’s forecasts are correct, the next round of support will land at a time when inflation could start to fall back significantly. But there are no certainties when it comes to inflation and the UK faces other challenges, including slowing economic growth, heightened financial vulnerabilities tied to high debt levels and rising interest rates which could squeeze household finances further.
“The various cost-of-living support schemes and measures past and present have and will help to ease the inflationary crunch on budgets - but most have a shelf life. As such, it remains important to have a comprehensive understanding of your financial position and make the necessary adjustments to ensure that your financial position holds strong long after the cost-of-living measures expire. The fact remains that individuals will have to do most of the heavy lifting to fortify their finances. If you don’t have a budget, now is a good time to start – and stick with it.”
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
