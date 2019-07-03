Millions warned to renew tax credits before 31 July or they could be stopped

Millions of people are being warned that if they don’t renew their tax credits their payments could be stopped.

HM Revenue and Customs says that parents in receipt of child tax credits who receive working benefit must renew their tax credits by 31 July to avoid losing out.

Those who don’t renew before the deadline could have their payments stopped and potentially have to repay the money they have received since April 2019.

What are tax credits?

Tax credits are paid by the government to workers on low incomes, disabled workers and those who are responsible for children. There are two forms: the child tax credit and working tax credit.

You could be eligible for the child tax credit if you are responsible for a child under 16 (or 20 if in eligible further education or training). You do not need to be in work.

Working tax credit is available to those working a certain number of hours each week and aged between 16 and 24 with a child or certain disability, or aged over 25 with an income below a certain level.

Tax credits are currently being replaced by Universal Credit, so most people won’t be able to make a new claim unless they have a severe disability premium.

To find out how much you could receive you can use this handy government calculator.

How to renew your tax credits

If you need to renew you should have received a pack in the post.

You can renew your tax credits online, by phone or you can use the app.

Renewing online is quick and easy.

You can log into GOV.UK to check on the progress of their renewal,

Customers can also use the HMRC app on their smartphone to:

renew their tax credits

check their tax credits payment schedule

find out how much they have earned for the year

Get help if you need it

If you have any questions about claiming or renewing tax credits you can call HMRC’s tax credit helpline on 0345 300 3900.

Alternatively, you can download the HMRC app available on AppStore or Google Play or check out the HMRC service on Amazon Alexa. Questions can also be posted on the HMRC Facebook page or tweeted to @HMRCcustomers.