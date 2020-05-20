M&S: why pandemic may finally kickstart a true turnaround

The Covid-19 crisis may unwittingly have provided Marks & Spencer (LSE:MKS) with the catalyst it needed to overhaul its slumbering prospects.

The direct impact of the pandemic may have been felt mostly in its stores and largely, therefore, on its Clothing and Home lines. But it has also galvanised the company into a rethink of the entire business, scything through layers of unnecessary processes and costs in anticipation of how the consumer may shop on the other side of the current economic shock.

Actions have been taken which should benefit M&S to the tune of some £1 billion, including direct cost reductions of £500 million and further substantial savings from reduced capital expenditure and the cancellation of the dividend.

Credit lines have also been amended and will be used as necessary, giving the company estimated liquidity headroom of up to 18 months. This will assuage investors who had been concerned about the company’s viability, and further comfort comes in the form of a Covid-19 planning scenario which sets some harsh estimates on the effect of current trading.

Against that measure, the company has reported that in the first six weeks of the new financial year, sales and cash have substantially outperformed this scenario, which bodes well for the immediate future.

Measures have also been taken to mitigate the effects of the substantial stock “bulge” which the company is carrying, due in part to the Spring and Summer ranges which will be particularly impacted.

A combination of write-downs, hibernation of the stock for potential future sales (albeit at significantly lower prices) and a reduction of future purchasing commitments should all help to cushion the blow.

Meanwhile, the Food business, which has long been the jewel in the crown and accounts for around 60% of revenues and 40% of operating profits, also performed well, even considering a Covid-19 impact largely excluded from these results which run to the end of March.

Full-year like-for-like sales increased by 1.9% and operating profit rose by 11.2%, with the planned turbocharge of the Ocado (LSE:OCDO) tie-up in September likely to bolster prospects further.

This could be of particular significance to profits – as indeed it needs to be, given the punchy price M&S paid for the privilege – if shopping habits are to rely more heavily on online purchases after the crisis has passed.