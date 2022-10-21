Nation’s financial resilience on a knife-edge

Commenting on the FCA’s snapshot of its latest edition of its landmark Financial Lives survey, Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor, says: “It has been a case of out of the frying pan and into the fire for many following the pandemic. Those who manage to weather the Covid financial storm have been buffeted by price rises in seemingly every area of expenditure. Now those on a financially precarious footing are facing 40-year high inflation levels, which could etch even higher once the heightened energy price cap, which came into effect this month, filters through.

“The nation’s financial resilience is on a knife-edge. The fact that one in four UK adults are in financial difficulty, or could quickly find themselves in difficulty if they suffered a financial shock, is desperately worrying. With wages failing to keep pace with runaway inflation and the lockdown savings well running dry for many Covid ‘accidental savers’, the number of people struggling to keep up with bills could rise even further in the coming months.

“The government’s cost-of-living support measures will struggle to shield the most vulnerable members from the cost-of-living crunch. The chancellor has said that ‘decisions of eye-watering difficulty’ will be made to balance the nation’s books, so there is no guarantee that cost-of-living support measures will be maintained. While government has apparently committed to keeping the pensions triple lock, it has so far failed to give a similar cast-iron pledge to uprating working-age benefits, such as Universal Credit – meaning vulnerable families face a real-term cut in benefit payments.

“It’s vital people think about how the rising cost of living could impact their financial well-being and consider what protective steps are necessary to take now. This may translate to doing an emergency budget, cutting down on non-essential spending and squirrelling away more money into a rainy-day fund if you can afford to do so.

“Those worried about being unable to meet payment obligations should contact their providers for support.”

Key findings from the FCA Financial Lives survey: