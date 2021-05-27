NEET figures ‘encouraging’

The Office for National Statistics has today revealed estimates of young people who were not in education, employment or training in January to March 2021.

Commenting, Myron Jobson, Personal Finance Campaigner, interactive investor, says: “The figures are encouraging but the full picture is yet to be painted.

“The furlough scheme has helped to maintain jobs, including apprentices who otherwise might have been at risk of redundancy. The recruitment drive in the hospitality sector is also likely to have helped matters. The sector has ramped up recruitment efforts ahead of the easing of lockdown restrictions to help to fill the labour chasm in the sector as a result of redundancies at the height of the pandemic and workers leaving the sector because of a perceived lack of job security.

“The concern is around quality. What percentage of young people in employment are on temporary contracts? Meanwhile, while schools have done an amazing job stepping up to the challenge of remote educating, in February, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said that by the time the pandemic is over, most children across the UK will have missed over half a year of normal, in-person schooling. That’s likely to be more than 5% of their entire time in school and while we can only speculate about the lifetime cost of this, for some young people could be significant.

“The government has made a number of interventions aimed at supporting young people's jobs, including investment in employment support schemes, training and apprenticeships.

“For example, the Kickstart Scheme, which launched in September 2020, provides funding to create new jobs for 16- to 24-year-olds, but only 16,500 people have been hired through the scheme since launch in September.

“Vital to the success of these types of initiatives is how sustainable those jobs are. The Covid restrictions have hindered businesses' ability to bring people into work, but as restriction eases, the hope is more opportunities will manifest to allow young people to flourish.”

Key points