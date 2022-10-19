Obvious lag between data and the state of the property market
interactive investor's Myron Jobson comments on the latest ONS House Price Index.
Commenting, Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor, says: “There is a clear and obvious lag between the latest official data on house prices and what is happening in the property market at present. More up-to-date house price indices paint a picture of a housing market that is running out steam, with rising mortgage rates and the escalating cost-of-living crisis cooling demand for homes.
“Soaring mortgage rates have become a particular pain point for those on the property ladder and those reaching for the first rung. Average mortgage interest rates are at the highest since the 2008 financial crisis, according to data from Moneyfacts. While U-turns in most of the policies announced in the ill-fated mini-budget were designed to calm the money market and ease pressure on mortgage rates, it may take some time before any benefit feeds through to consumers. The stamp duty cut does little to ease the plight for many first-time buyers as the benefit kicks in on purchases of homes valued at £400,000.
“For now, the housing market remains precarious for buyers. With further increases in interest rates seemingly around the corner and inflation set to rise again once the heightened energy price cap has filtered through, things could get worse before they get better when it comes to mortgage affordability.”
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
