Oil prices jump to three-year high
5th October 2021 16:56
Loading
Share on
interactive investor comments on the price spike.
US oil and Brent crude oil hit a seven and three-year high respectively after OPEC and its allies decided not to accelerate plans to increase oil production.
Commenting, Victoria Scholar, Head of Investment, interactive investor, says: “The decision by OPEC+ on Monday to stick to its plans to gradually increase output by 400,000 bpd in November until April has propelled oil prices sharply higher again today.
“The sharply bullish move, which has seen Brent rally to almost $83 and West Texas hit the highest since 2014, suggests that there is an imbalance in the market with demand outstripping supply.
“Analysts are now eyeing $85 as the next hurdle for Brent with a break above this resistance pointing to the potential for a move towards $90. Brent crude has rallied around 60% year-to-date, contributing to the broader surge in commodity prices, which has seen the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index top its 2011 peak this week and log an all-time high.”
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.