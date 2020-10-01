Personal Finance Teacher of the Year Awards: deadline extended

interactive investor extends Personal Finance Teacher of the Year Awards entry deadline to 6 November 2020

Teachers and schools can nominate themselves by emailing Teacher@ii.co.uk and students and parents/carers can nominate their teachers too.

£50 vouchers up for grabs for the first 250 teachers who enter. A £24,000 prize pot for winning schools.

interactive investor, the UK second-largest direct-to-consumer investment platform, has extended the deadline for entries into this year’s Personal Finance Teacher of The Year Awardsto Friday 6 November2020.

The competition was set up to recognise excellence in personal finance education and raise the profile of the great work being done in schools across the country. The winners will share a £24,000 prize pot. Last year, there were prizes for primary and secondary schools and a separate “judges award”.

Moira O’Neill, head of personal finance at interactive investor, says: “Many of us have come to appreciate and respect the value of teachers even more during the months of full lockdown. Parents have had to get more hands on with their child’s learning than ever before and now have a better understanding of the enthusiasm, understanding and patience it takes to teach well.

“With schools returning to normal schedules, or as normal as they can be, we’ve extended the deadline for the competition. We hope this will give teachers who didn’t get the chance to enter during the spring and summer terms ample time to do so – although it is never a dull moment for teachers!

“We want to encourage parents and students to get involved by nominating teachers who’ve managed to bring personal finance topics to life using fun and innovative means. We know from last year’s nominees that just being entered is enough to make a teacher feel valued and recognised.”

How to enter the Personal Finance Teacher of The Year Awards

Nominations can be made by anyone (including parents, guardians and pupils) who is resident in the UK. They should be emailed to Teacher@ii.co.uk before 17.00 on 6 November 2020 with the teacher’s name, and the name and address of the school. Teachers will then be contacted and asked to submit at least one lesson plan for a personal finance lesson and a short supporting statement by 20 November 2020.

Teachers can also nominate themselves by sending at least one lesson plan for a personal finance lesson and a short supporting statement to Teacher@ii.co.uk by 6 November 2020, along with their name, the name and address of the school and their email address and telephone number. The first 250 teachers who submit an entry for themselves will each receive a £50 Amazon voucher.

The winners will be selected by a panel of judges selected by interactive investor during November 2020.

interactive investor also launched the Family Financial Education Awards in April to recognise parents and carers taking the lead in educating their children during the coronavirus lockdown – with a £5,000 prize pot. £250 individual cash prizes for up to 20 households are available. The winners will be notified in October 2020.

Competition Terms and Conditions

Personal Finance Teacher of the Year Awards

The competition is open to all qualified teachers employed at a primary or secondary school in the United Kingdom, but nominations can be made by anyone who is resident in the UK (including parents, guardians and pupils).



Nominations can be made by anyone (including parents, guardians and pupils) who is resident in the UK. They should be emailed to Teacher@ii.co.uk before 17.00 on 6 November 2020 with the teacher’s name, and the name and address of the school. Teachers will then be contacted and asked to submit at least one lesson plan for a personal finance lesson and a supporting statement by 20 November 2020.



Teachers can also nominate themselves by sending at least one lesson plan for a personal finance lesson and a supporting statement to Teacher@ii.co.uk by 6 November 2020, along with their name, the name and address of the school and their email address and telephone number. The first 250 teachers who submit an entry for themselves will each receive a £50 Amazon voucher.



Only one entry may be submitted by any person.

interactive investor reserves the right, with or without cause, to withdraw and amend the competition and/or to amend these terms and conditions at any time without notice.

The prize

The following prizes will be awarded to schools:

Personal Finance Teacher of the Year (primary school)

Personal Finance Teacher of the Year (secondary school)

Runner-up prizes, Judges' Awards and Highly Commended prizes may be awarded at the judges' discretion. The full prize money will total £24,000.



All prize money will be awarded to the school.



Winner selection and notification

The winners will be selected by a panel of judges selected by interactive investor during November 2020. Judging will be on the basis of the lesson plans and supporting statements supplied in connection with nominations.



The winners will be notified by mail, telephone or in person as soon as reasonably practicable after the judges have made their decisions. The notification will include details of how the prize can be claimed. In the event that a winner does not accept their prize, interactive investor reserves the right to select an alternative winner.

Personal Details

The winners consent to the use by interactive investor of the winner's name, and school name and town/City, for the sole purposes of announcing the winners. By claiming the prizes, all winners consent to the same.



Winners consent to their photos, names and the name of their school being used. By claiming the prizes, all winners consent to the same.



Winners consent to their photos, names and the name of their school being used by other media unconnected with interactive investor. By claiming the prizes, all winners consent to the same.



By allowing their nominations to be considered by the judges, all participants agree to be bound by these terms and confirm that the decision of interactive investor is binding. All (if any) personal data contained in nominations will be processed in accordance with interactive investor’s s privacy policy here.



The competition will be governed by English law and entrants to the competition submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

Promoter

The competition is run by Interactive Investor Services Limited, Exchange Court, Duncombe Street, Leeds LS1 4AX.